Emera (EMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$48.60 on Friday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The firm has a market cap of C$13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.39%.

EMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

