Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 18,239 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Radio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
