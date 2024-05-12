Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$836.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.