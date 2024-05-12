Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Energizer stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

