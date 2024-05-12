Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENR. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Energizer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Energizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

