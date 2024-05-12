Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $21.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERF

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.