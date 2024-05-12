Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,966 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.26% of Entegris worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

