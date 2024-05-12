EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Scotiabank

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.31.

EPAM opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.12 and a 200 day moving average of $273.22. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $180.28 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after buying an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

