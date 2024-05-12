EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.31.

Shares of EPAM opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $180.28 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

