Ergo (ERG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $447,438.23

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $95.57 million and approximately $447,438.23 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,124.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.00711485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00133501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00219241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00101871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,172,458 coins and its circulating supply is 75,173,916 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.