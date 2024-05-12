ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.160-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

