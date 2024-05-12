Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 238,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,568,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

