Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.77. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $598,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

