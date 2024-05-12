Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Achieves $351.70 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,928.11 or 0.04786190 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $351.70 billion and approximately $6.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,111,216 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

