Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.57

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 4.57 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $18.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 93.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Euronav has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Euronav has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

