Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Euronav has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $4.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.74%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Euronav by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

