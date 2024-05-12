EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

