EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $1.86 on Thursday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,029 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EVgo by 1,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 232,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

