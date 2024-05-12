Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C($0.46) million for the quarter.
Excelsior Mining Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Excelsior Mining stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Excelsior Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$72.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.
Excelsior Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Excelsior Mining
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.