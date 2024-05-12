Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C($0.46) million for the quarter.

Excelsior Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Excelsior Mining stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Excelsior Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$72.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

