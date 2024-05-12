Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Announces Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 462,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 182,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 906,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,810.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 182,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,014,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,045 and have sold 725,107 shares valued at $1,295,223. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.