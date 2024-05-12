F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

F & M Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS FMBM remained flat at $16.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.