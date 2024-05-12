Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 64,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

