Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. 13,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 13,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive technologies, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

