Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Fathom updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,139. Fathom has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

