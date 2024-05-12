FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Shares Up 6.3%

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.29. 59,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 71,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50.
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
