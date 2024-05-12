Financial Contrast: Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) vs. Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and Carpenter Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.81% 13.12% 8.20% Carpenter Technology 4.83% 12.75% 5.93%

Volatility and Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carpenter Technology has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metallus and Carpenter Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.73 $69.40 million $1.68 13.40 Carpenter Technology $2.55 billion 2.04 $56.40 million $2.63 39.80

Metallus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carpenter Technology. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metallus and Carpenter Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A Carpenter Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carpenter Technology has a consensus target price of $109.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Metallus.

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats Metallus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

