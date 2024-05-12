Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

