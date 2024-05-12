First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,492,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

