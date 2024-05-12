First City Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,763,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.