First City Capital Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

