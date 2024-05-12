First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $787.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.45. The company has a market cap of $349.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

