First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $165.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

