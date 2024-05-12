First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

