First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.