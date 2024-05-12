First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 593,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 511,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 433,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

