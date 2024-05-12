First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,317 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

