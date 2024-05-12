First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.9% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

