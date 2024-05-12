First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $559.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.92 and a 200 day moving average of $495.34.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

