First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FGBIP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 1,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.