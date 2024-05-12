First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGBIP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 1,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

