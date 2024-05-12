First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,376 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,011.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 379,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,707 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,531.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 208,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 207,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPF opened at $17.40 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Read More

