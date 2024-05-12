First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,197 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of FCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,947. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

