First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.48. Approximately 7,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $883.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

