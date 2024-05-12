First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.48. Approximately 7,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $883.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
