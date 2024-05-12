Fiverr International’s (FVRR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $909.05 million, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

