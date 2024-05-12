Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 472,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 228,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO remained flat at $25.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

