Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 21,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
