Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 21,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

