FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.06.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FMC by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 50.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 21.9% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after buying an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

