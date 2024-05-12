Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.75. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 86,193 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Foraco International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$268.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.6316964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

