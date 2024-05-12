Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 381.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 355,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.