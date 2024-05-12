Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FORR opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of 634.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.