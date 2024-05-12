Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Forrester Research Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FORR opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of 634.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $32.79.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Forrester Research
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forrester Research
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.