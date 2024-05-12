Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 31st

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 6,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.